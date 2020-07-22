NB Nurses Union sounds alarm over levels of casual nursing in long-term care sector

The New Brunswick Nurses Union is sounding the alarm over what it calls dangerous levels of reliance on casual nursing within the province's long-term care sector.

President Paula Doucet says the COVID-19 pandemic has cast a national spotlight on what happens when nursing homes rely on unsafe levels of casual staffing.

The Union says the 2019 New Brunswick Association of Nursing Homes hiring forecast shows a disturbing lack of progress on address the issue with nursing homes in the province expected to fill 170 of their 224 open jobs with casual, non-guaranteed labour.

She says the data shows 'a baffling refusal on the part of nursing home employers to heed the results of their own Association's reports'.

Doucet says current levels of casual put the safety of residents at risk and must be addressed immediately.

Meanwhile, the Union says it has been conducting its own intensive two-year investigation of New Brunswick nursing homes.

It says the 'Forgotten Generation' report will contain 39 recommendations to address dangerous conditions in New Brunswick's long-term care sector.

The report is expected to be released in September.