NB nursing home workers a step closer to new collective agreement
Nursing home workers in New Brunswick are a step closer to a new collective agreement.
In release Monday, the New Brunswick Council of Nursing Home Union announced it had reached a tentative agreement with the New Brunswick Association of Nursing Homes.
CBC reports 45 of the 51 Locals voted in favour of ratifying the deal and that it includes a wage increase of 9.75 per cent over six years.
Six locals voted to reject the deal.
The Council says it's working on a process that will adhere to Public Health guidelines and that Local presidents will be contacted with a date for ratification once it's finalized.