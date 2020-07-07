NB nursing home workers a step closer to new collective agreement

Nursing home workers in New Brunswick are a step closer to a new collective agreement.

In release Monday, the New Brunswick Council of Nursing Home Union announced it had reached a tentative agreement with the New Brunswick Association of Nursing Homes.

CBC reports 45 of the 51 Locals voted in favour of ratifying the deal and that it includes a wage increase of 9.75 per cent over six years.

Six locals voted to reject the deal.

The Council says it's working on a process that will adhere to Public Health guidelines and that Local presidents will be contacted with a date for ratification once it's finalized.