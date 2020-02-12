NB Opposition pushes back on overnight shutdown of ERs at six hospitals

Opposition parties are pushing back on a plan to close emergency departments in six New Brunswick communty hospitals from midnight until 8 a.m. in the morning.

Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers says it endangers the health and welfare of children and elderly citizens in Sussex, Sackville, Perth-Andover, Ste-Anne-de-Kent, Caraquet and Grand Falls.

The province is saying the changes were recommended by the two health authorities, and are not an effort to cut costs.

The Tory government says the money is going to go back into supporting improved mental health and 120 acute care beds will be converted to long-term chronic care beds, mainly for seniors awaiting a nursing home.