NB People's Alliance calls on province to help small, medium businesses weather COVID-19

People's Alliance leader Kris Austin warns many small and medium sized businesses in New Brunswick won't survive the second wave of COVID-19 without government help.

While about 30 percent of businesses in the province have returned to pre-COVID-19 revenue levels, Austin warns man businesses like restaurants and hotels are nowhere near full swing due to public health restrictions.

Without concrete action, Austin worries these businesses won't survive, dealing a devastating blow to families who rely on them for employment and the provincial economy.

Austin says the province must ensure small and medium businesses have what they need to survive and thrive, noting they're key to bringing economic stability back to New Brunswick.