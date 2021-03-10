NB Premier weighs in on former MLB pitcher's death

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says he was saddened to learn of the death of former major league pitcher Rheal Cormier.



Cormier was originally from Saint-Andre-LeBlanc, New Brunswick, and became the first francophone to pitch in a major league opening game for the Montreal Expos.



He played for 16 seasons, pitched for Canada in two Olympics and was inducted into the New Brunswick Sports Hall of Fame in 2014.



Higgs says in a statement that Cormier was a kind and generous man who was proud of his Acadian roots.