iHeartRadio
-2°C
Instagram
10490
Sms*

NB Provinal Court issues further restrictive measures to contain spread of COVID-19

gavel

New Brunswick's Provincial Court is issuing further restrictive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Those not in custody with a criminal trial scheduled between March 23rd and May 31st will have their matter adjourned, unless otherwise ordered.  You're asked to contact the Provincial Court before your scheduled trial date for further directives.

Witnesses in criminal trials scheduled March 23rd to May 31st must contact Public Prosecution Services before the scheduled trial date for further directives.

Those slated to appear in Provincial Court for any other matter between March 23rd and May 31st are asked to contact the applicable Provincial Court office before your scheduled date to arrange a tele-conference with the Judge.  You must not appear in person.

If such means are available and deemed appropriate by a judge, urgent matter will proceed via videoconferencing unless adjourned by the court on application by a party.

  • All proceedings for Accused persons in custody, including bail hearings, trials, sentencing hearings, preliminary inquiries, and youth criminal sentence reviews;
  • Trials (including trial continuation, sentencing hearings and decisions) and preliminary inquiries for persons not in custody will proceed only if a judge determines in advance that the matter is urgent; 
  • All court filings and applications for judicial authorizations will proceed by telecommunication.  Section 490 Criminal Code applications will be heard by telecommunication; if contested, the Judge will decide if the matter is urgent and give further instructions as to how to proceed.  

Campbellton  506-789-2337  pc-campbellton@gnb.ca
Bathurst  506-5472155  pc-bathurst@gnb.ca
Caraquet  506-726-2502  pc-caraquet@gnb.ca
Tracadie  506-394-3700  pc-tracadie@gnb.ca
Miramichi  506-627-4018  pc-miramichi@gnb.ca
Elispogtog  506-523-4600  pc-elsipogtog@gnb.ca
Moncton  506-856-2307  mctnpcrequest@gnb.ca
Saint John 506-658-2568  pc-saintjohn@gnb.ca
Burton  506-357-4020  pc-burton@gnb.ca
Fredericton  506-453-2120  pc-fredericton@gnb.ca
Woodstock  506-325-4415  pc-woodstock@gnb.ca
Edmundston  506-735-2026  pc-edmundston@gnb.ca

Contests