NB Provinal Court issues further restrictive measures to contain spread of COVID-19

New Brunswick's Provincial Court is issuing further restrictive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Those not in custody with a criminal trial scheduled between March 23rd and May 31st will have their matter adjourned, unless otherwise ordered. You're asked to contact the Provincial Court before your scheduled trial date for further directives.

Witnesses in criminal trials scheduled March 23rd to May 31st must contact Public Prosecution Services before the scheduled trial date for further directives.

Those slated to appear in Provincial Court for any other matter between March 23rd and May 31st are asked to contact the applicable Provincial Court office before your scheduled date to arrange a tele-conference with the Judge. You must not appear in person.

If such means are available and deemed appropriate by a judge, urgent matter will proceed via videoconferencing unless adjourned by the court on application by a party.

All proceedings for Accused persons in custody, including bail hearings, trials, sentencing hearings, preliminary inquiries, and youth criminal sentence reviews;

Trials (including trial continuation, sentencing hearings and decisions) and preliminary inquiries for persons not in custody will proceed only if a judge determines in advance that the matter is urgent;

All court filings and applications for judicial authorizations will proceed by telecommunication. Section 490 Criminal Code applications will be heard by telecommunication; if contested, the Judge will decide if the matter is urgent and give further instructions as to how to proceed.

Campbellton 506-789-2337 pc-campbellton@gnb.ca

Bathurst 506-5472155 pc-bathurst@gnb.ca

Caraquet 506-726-2502 pc-caraquet@gnb.ca

Tracadie 506-394-3700 pc-tracadie@gnb.ca

Miramichi 506-627-4018 pc-miramichi@gnb.ca

Elispogtog 506-523-4600 pc-elsipogtog@gnb.ca

Moncton 506-856-2307 mctnpcrequest@gnb.ca

Saint John 506-658-2568 pc-saintjohn@gnb.ca

Burton 506-357-4020 pc-burton@gnb.ca

Fredericton 506-453-2120 pc-fredericton@gnb.ca

Woodstock 506-325-4415 pc-woodstock@gnb.ca

Edmundston 506-735-2026 pc-edmundston@gnb.ca