NB RCMP arrest nine people, seize drugs and firearms following investigation

An RCMP investigation has resulted in the arrest of nine people and the seizure of drugs and firearms.

On Wednesday, Mounties conducted six simultaneous search warrants at homes in Perth-Andover, Johnville, Tobique Narrows, and on the Tobique First Nation.

Police seized what's believed to be cocaine, heroin, and crystal methamphetamine, as well as pills believed to be hydromorphone and methamphetamine.

Officers also seized illegal cannabis, two firearms, one of which was loaded, ammunition, a 'conductive energy weapon', and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

In all, nine people were arrested, including four men from the Tobique First Nation, aged 22, 27, 43 and 44; three women from the Tobique First Nation, aged 24, 44 and 56; and a 19-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman from Johnville.

Forty-four-year-old Shannon Perley of Tobique First Nation is charged with possessing hydromorphone for the purpose of trafficking while 19-year-old Brandon Schriver of Johnville and 44-year-old Timothy Sappier from Tobique First Nation are charged with breaching an undertaking.

They'll remain in custody until their next court appearance.

The other six individuals have been released from custody and are slated to appear in court on December 8th.

Police continue to investigate.