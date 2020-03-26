NB RCMP supports provincial measures to prevent spread of COVID-19



The New Brunswick RCMP says it supports steps taken by the province under the Emergency Measures Act to help flatten the curve of COVID-19.

Division Commander Larry Tremblay says the RCMP is coming together with law enforcement partners from across the province and country to ensure they're doing every thing the can to help.

He says the priority right now is to work with New Brunswickers, adding officers will be in communities to help deter crime and respond to complaints, patrolling provincial borders, and supporting other law enforcement agencies.

Tremblay is calling on New Brunswickers to look out for each other, thank essential workers, and practice physical distancing to overcome the challenge.