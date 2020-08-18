NB RCMP to publish daily, monthly reports about police work

Ever wonder what the RCMP has been up to?

Beginning this week, the New Brunswick RCMP says it will start releasing information about its police work as part of its commitment to accountability and transparency.

A monthly crime statistics dashboard will be published on the RCMP's website which will include year-to-date data about calls for service such as crimes against persons, property crime, drug offences and traffic offences.

A daily occurrence report will be published as well, which will include short descriptions of some calls, as well as the total number of calls for service and priority levels.

RCMP Cst. Isabelle Beaulieu says the tools will provide a good picture of what's happening in areas Mounties police.