NB re-exempts accessory buildings from 'stamped lumber' rules
The New Brunswick government has established a grace period to allow the construction industry time to transition to from the 2010 National Building Code to the 2015 version.
The grace period is effective immediately.
The province also amended the rules to exempt the construction of overnight accommodation smaller than 625 square feet the requirement of using certified, or 'stamped', lumber.
The exemption also applies to buildings falling under the definition of accessory buildings.