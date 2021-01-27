NB recognizes Bathurst restaurant for exemplary acts of service during pandemic

The owners of a Bathurst restaurant are among 89 New Brunswickers recognized by the province for their exemplary acts of service over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joey's Pub & Eatery's Joey Couture and Sunny Bosca were recognized under the 'Stepping up for my New Brunswick' program for immediately putting precautions in place with curbside service and food delivery to those in need.

Couture says it's been the toughest ten months in business he's ever had, but that community and family support makes the effort worth while.

Under the program members of the public nominated individuals who stepped up in meaningful ways to minimize the impact of the pandemic in the province.

