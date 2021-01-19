NB releases four-year local food and beverages strategy

New Brunswick has released a four-year action plan aimed at helping the agriculture, agri-food and seafood sectors in the province.



The provincial government says the new local food and beverages strategy has three core pillars, Grow NB, Buy NB and Feed NB.



Agriculture Minister Margaret Johnson says strengthening the food system and improving food self-sufficiency is central to developing the local food and beverage sectors.



The strategy was developed in part with input from agricultural organizations, which say it will offer support to producers and businesses that will also benefit consumers.

