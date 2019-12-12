NB 'releasing the pause button' on new hospital units in Moncton and Saint John

The New Brunswick government says it's ``releasing the pause button'' on new units at hospitals in Moncton and Saint John that it put on hold last year.

It says work will start on a 40-million dollar project to construct a coronary care unit at the Moncton Hospital as well as a 91-million-dollar upgrade at the Saint John Regional Hospital which includes a new medical and surgical intensive care unit and an oncology unit.

Health Minister Hugh Flemming says health care is one of the Progressive Conservative minority government's key priorities.

Work on the two projects was announced as the province released its health capital spending estimates for 2020-2021, which include 78.9-million dollars for ongoing major projects and 45-million for capital improvements and the purchase of equipment.