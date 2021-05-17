NB reports eleven new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

The New Brunswick government reported eleven new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Two of the new cases are in the Moncton area and involve an individual in their 20s and an individual in their 60s.

One case is a contact of a previously confirmed case while the other is under investigation.

A case in the Saint John region involves a person in their 40s and is under investigation.

Four cases in the Fredericton area involve a person under 19, a person in their 20s, a person in their 30s, and an individual in their 70s.

Two of those cases are contacts of a previously confirmed case, one is travel-related, while the other is under investigation.

Four cases were reported in the Bathurst Health Zone and involve two people in their 20s, two in their 30s.

Two of the cases are travel related while the other two are under investigation.

116 cases in the province are considered active with seven patients in hospital, including two in intensive care.

There are four patients hospitalized out of province with one in intensive care.

Meanwhile, health officials say more than 46 per cent of New Brusnwickers over the age of 12 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In the past week more than 47,000 people in the province were vaccinated.

Public Health has identified potential public exposure to the virus in Fredericton:

-Hilton Garden Inn Hotel and the Pickle Jar Restaurant, 620 Queen St., from Tuesday, May 11 to Sunday, May 16.

Health officials have also identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on May 7th while on Air Canada Flight 318 from Calgary to Montreal.