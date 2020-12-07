NB reports four new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in New Brunswick on Sunday.

Public Health reported two of the new cases in the Saint John region, one case in the Moncton area, and one in the Edmundston health zone.

Health officials say all of the new cases are self-isolating and under investigation.

82 cases in the province are considered active, with two people in hospital, including one in intensive care.

There have been 534 confirmed cases in the province to date, including 445 recoveries.

