NB reports four new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

Health officials in New Brunswick reported four new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.



Two cases were identified in the Edmundston region and the other two in the Saint John and Fredericton regions.



There are now 130 active reported cases in the province and eight people are hospitalized due to the disease.



As of Saturday at midnight, all leisure and business travellers to the province, as well as those arriving to move there, must quarantine for at least seven days at a designated self-isolation hotel.