NB reports six new cases of COVID-19 Sunday

Health officials in New Brunswick reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Five of the new cases are in the Edmundston area while one new case was reported in the Miramichi Health Zone.

All six cases are self-isolating.

114 cases in the province are considered active with five patients in hospital, one in intensive care.

There have been 1,577 reported cases along with 1,432 recoveries.

There have been 30 deaths.

The province says four additional positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at Ecole Regionale Saint-Basile, bringing the total case count to five.

Students and staff will engage in distance learning until April 7th.

Meanwhile, the province has postponed two COVID-19 vaccination clinics for high school staff in Bathurst and Campbellton areas due to poor weather.

The clinics were supposed to take place today but have been rescheduled to Tuesday.

That means some schools in those areas will be closed.

Affected schools include BHS, ESN, Dalhousie Regional, Sugarloaf High, Aux Quatre Vents, and Polyvalente Roland-Pepin.