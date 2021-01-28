NB reports two more COVID-related deaths

Health officials in the province reported the deaths of two more people linked to COVID-19 on Wednesday.



Both individuals are in their 70s and officials say one in the Edmundston Region while the other is the Saint John Health Zone.

Fourteen new infections were also added to the active case count yesterday, including five in the Fredericton region, four in the Edmundston area, two cases in the Moncton health zone, one in the Saint John region.

327 cases are considered active.

There have been a total of 16 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.