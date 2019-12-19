NB's first land-based Atlantic salmon farm proposed for Acadian Peninsula

The Acadian Peninsula could be the home of New Brunswick's first land-based farm for Atlantic salmon.

RC Northern Organics wants to build the farm in Grande-Anse, on the same site that once housed a fish-processing plant.

If the project gets the green light, it could result in five to ten jobs and increase the community's tax base.

Company's Romeo Cormier says the facility would produce up to 400,000 kilograms of organic Atlantic salmon each year.

Grande-Anse mayor Gilles Theriault says the project could get underway as soon as the spring.

(with files from the Northern Light)