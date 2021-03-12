NB's jobless rate climbs slightly in February

New Brunswick's unemployment rate climbed slightly in February.

The latest job numbers from Statistics Canada show unemployment in the province inched up from 8.8 per cent to 8.9 per cent last month.

Nationally, the unemployment rate fell 1.2 per cent in January to 8.2 per cent, the country's lowest rate since March of 2020.

Canada added 259,000 jobs in February.

The agency also says that the number of long-term unemployed, people who had been looking for work or been on temporary layoff for 27 weeks or more, fell by 49,000 from a record high of 512,000 in January.

Employment increased in both by 113,000 in Quebec and 100,000 in Ontario, coinciding with the easing of public health restrictions in most areas of both provinces.

(with files from James Faulkner)

