NB's Liberal health Critic calls for ban on flavoured vaping juices
The provincial Liberals are urging the government to consider banning flavoured vaping juices.
Liberal Health Critic Jean Claude D’Amours says there are very few restrictions on the advertising or retailing of vaping products, and there are very real concerns about the lack of regulation of the industry.
He says e-cigarettes and juices are appealing, because of their fruity and sweet flavours.
A motion was presented in the legislature last week.