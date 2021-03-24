iHeartRadio
NB's Official Opposition shuffles Shadow Cabinet

NB Legislature


New Brunswick's Official Opposition has announced changes to critic portfolios held by members of the Liberal Caucus.

Some of the portfolio moves include:

  • Guy Arseneault to Critic for the Regional Development Corporation, Critic for Military Affairs,
  • Chuck Chiasson to Critic for Post-secondary Education, Critic for Population Growth and Immigration,
  • Robert Gauvin to  Critic for Seniors and Long-Term Care,
  • Jacques LeBlanc to Critic for Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries
  • Rene Legacy to Critic for Natural Resources and Energy Development.

The Office of the Official Opposition announced the changes on Wednesday.

