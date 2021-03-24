NB's Official Opposition shuffles Shadow Cabinet
New Brunswick's Official Opposition has announced changes to critic portfolios held by members of the Liberal Caucus.
Some of the portfolio moves include:
- Guy Arseneault to Critic for the Regional Development Corporation, Critic for Military Affairs,
- Chuck Chiasson to Critic for Post-secondary Education, Critic for Population Growth and Immigration,
- Robert Gauvin to Critic for Seniors and Long-Term Care,
- Jacques LeBlanc to Critic for Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries
- Rene Legacy to Critic for Natural Resources and Energy Development.
The Office of the Official Opposition announced the changes on Wednesday.