NB's premier says decision coming within days to ensure farmers, fish plants have enough workers

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says he will make a decision within days to ensure farmers and fish processors have the workers they need this year.



A coalition of agriculture groups has written a letter to Higgs saying New Brunswick's ban on temporary foreign workers is putting the food system on the verge of collapse.



They say the province already relies heavily on food imports and the ban could spell the end for many farms, which have been forced to reduce planting.



Higgs says if the roster of necessary workers isn't filled in the next few days, decisions will have to be made to ensure those needs are met.