NB's Premier sends congratulations to US president elect & VP elect

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has sent his official congratulations to President elect Joe Biden and Vice President elect Kamala Harris on their victory.



But he's noting some trade tensions, and says he's looking forward to a speedy solution to those problems under the new administration.



Higgs says in his note that his province has an important trade relationship with the United States, as a provider of refined petroleum products, softwood and other forestry products.



However, he says the forestry products have been hampered by unjustified tariffs in the softwood lumber dispute.