NB's top doctor says community transmission of COVID-19 remains a possibility

New Brunswickers are being warned to remain vigilant as the province reported another case of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The case, which involves a person over the age of 90 in the Campbellton region, remains under investigation, and while community transmission has not been confirmed, chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell says it remains a possibility.

Russell is urging New Brunswickers to limit their close contacts to keep from spreading the virus, especially to those who are more vulnerable to complications of COVID-19.

Of the 122 confirmed cases in the province to date, only the two most recent remain active with the remainder having recovered.

Neither of those cases are in hospital.