NB's top doctor says measures to protect vulnerable New Brunswickers will remain in place

The province's chief medical officer of health is emphasizing the need to protect the most vulnerable New Brunswickers.

Dr. Jennifer Russell says the health and safety of those living and working in the province's long-term care facilities must be ensured.

She says New Brunswick does not want to face the devastation faced by nursing homes in Quebec, Ontario, and Nova Scotia who have had multiple deaths as a result of COVID-19.

Russell says measures including visiting restrictions, staff screening, and the use of personal protective equipment will remain in place in order to protect the vulnerable and elderly.

There are approximately 12,000 people living in 549 nursing homes, special care homes, and other adult residential facilities across the province.

