NB's top doctor says new cases of COVID-19 to be expected

New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health says the emergence of a new case of COVID-19 is to be expected.

The province announced its first new case in nearly three weeks on Tuesday.

Given the prevalence of the virus in neighbouring provinces and states, Dr. Jennifer Russell says this is part of our new normal.

She says when new cases emerge the province will take the necessary steps to isolate them and track down those they have been in contact with.

Russell is urging New Brunswickers to continue actions aimed at slowing the spread of the virus and to get tested if they have symptoms.