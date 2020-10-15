NB says trick-or-treating not permitted in Orange zones

Halloween activities will be quite different this year, depending on what part of the province you're in.

New Brunswick released its Halloween guidelines earlier this week.

While community's under New Brunswick's 'Yellow Zone' designation are allowed to trick-or-treat, those under the 'Orange' designation are not permitted to go door-to-door or hand out treats.

But residents in Orange zones can still celebrate with family and friends within their two-household bubble, and are able to participate in or organize outdoor events with a ten-person maximum as long as advice from Public Health is followed.

Outdoor events in Yellow zones can have up to 50 people, however organizers must keep a list of participants.

Businesses planning Halloween events must have an operation plan, keep a list of participants, and ensure physical distancing measures are followed.

Those who go door-to-door are advised to avoid contact with family and friends who are at a higher risk for several days following Halloween.