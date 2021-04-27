NB sending out 550K voter info. cards ahead of May 10th elections
Elections New Brunswick is mailing out voter information cards to people eligible to cast ballots in the May 10th elections across the province.
More than 550-thousand voter information cards are being sent in advance of the municipal council, district education council and regional health authority board elections.
Voters in the Edmundston-Madawaska area, which is currently under lockdown, will only receive their cards once the lockdown is lifted and elections have resumed in their area.
Eligible voters who don't receive a voter information card will be directed to a specific agent at each polling station who will verify the voters list.