NB set to announce night-time closure of six emergency departments

A half-dozen New Brunswick emergency rooms will soon shut down at night.

Radio-Canada reports the province is poised to announce the closures this week as part of a plan to reorganize services offered in its hospitals.

Emergency departments in Caraquet, Grand Falls, Sainte-Anne-de-Ken, Perth Andover, Sackville, and Sussex will shut down between 10pm and 8am, forcing those needing to see a doctor to travel.

Egalite Sante en Francais' Dr. Hubert Dupuis worries the influx of rural New Brunswickers to ERs in larger centres will add stress to the already congested health system.

(with files from ICI Radio-Canada)