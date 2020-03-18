NB sets aside $500K to help Belledune deal with smelter closure

The provincial government has earmarked around a half-million dollars to help Belledune deal with the closure of the Brunswick Smelter.

The facility was shut down last year resulting in the loss of 420 jobs.

Belledune mayor Joe Noel tells the Northern Light the money is really needed and that losing the smelter was a blow to the entire region.

Finance minister Ernie Steeves says the funding is meant to help workers and their families, as well as to bolster efforts surrounding recruitment, research, and economic development.

(with files from the Northern Light)