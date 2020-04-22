NB sets up website for faster access to COVID-19 test results

New Brunswick has set up a secure web portal to enable eligible people to obtain faster access to their COVID-19 test results.



The website will provide information to those who have been tested at an assessment centre and can be accessed through the MyHealth-NB website.



The province says those who have been tested for the virus at an assessment site will be given a registration code for the website.



Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, keeping the number of confirmed cases at 118.