NB Snowmobile Federation says trail shelters to remain closed this winter

The New Brunswick Federation of Snowmobile Clubs says its trail shelters will remain closed this winter.

The Federation says volunteers and owner-operators of the facilities are unable to comply with measures under the province's COVID-19 Operation Plan.

It says the shelters will open once restriction are lifted.

The Nepisiguit Snowmobile Club says it was caught off guard by the plan to keep shelters closed and that it was in the midst of preparing its shelters for the upcoming snowmobiling season.

The club says it has no choice but to follow the rules, so it will be posting signs on each of its shelters advising snowmobilers of closures.

But it says the buildings will be kept unlocked in order to avoid damage and to provide a warm, safe place in case of an emergency.