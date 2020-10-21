NB-SPCA says multiple dogs seized in Chaleur Region

The New Brunswick SPCA is releasing few details about a seizure of several dogs from the Chaleur Region.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the NB-SPCA says officers seized multiple dogs from a pet establishment with an expired license on Tuesday morning.

It says the dogs are receiving medical attention.

No word yet on how many dogs were seized, their condition, or whether charges will be laid.

The investigation is on-going.

We've reached out to the NB-SPCA for details.