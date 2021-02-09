NB Sports Hall of Fame postpones 2021 induction ceremony

The New Brunswick Sports Hall of Fame is postponing its 2021 induction ceremony due to COVID-19.

Originally set for April 14th at the Fredericton Convention Centre, the event will now take place on Friday October 15th at the Delta Fredericton.

Athletes Louis Fortin, Joyce King, and Pauline Lordon, builders Gardiner MacDougall and Kathy Meagher and Team Wayne Tallon Rink will make up the Class of 2021.

Tickets for the event will be available via the NB Sports Hall of Fame website as of June 1, 2021.