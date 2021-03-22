NB steps up program to administer COVID-19 vaccine to high school teachers

New Brunswick is stepping up a program to vaccinate high school teachers against COVID-19.



It's expected that this week 4,500 staff from high schools provincewide will receive a first dose at a clinic in one of 16 locations.



Schools will be closed to students on the days that local clinics are being held to allow for high school staff to be vaccinated and also plan for the full return to school.



The province reported one new case of COVID-19 yesterday, with 49 active cases in the province.