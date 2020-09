A 15-year-old New Brunswick boy has been killed in a collision between a dirt bike and a pickup truck about 30 kilometres north of Fredericton.



The RCMP says the collision occurred in Nashwaak Bridge on a gravel road early Friday evening.



They say the teen from Williamsburg, who was the only person on the dirt bike, died at the scene.



The driver and lone occupant of the pickup truck was not injured.