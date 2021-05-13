NB to adopt recommendations to fix gaps in mental health system

The New Brunswick government says it will adopt 21 recommendations aimed at fixing gaps in the mental health care crisis system highlighted by the death of a 16-year-old girl.



Recommendations issued by the Department of Health and regional health authorities include more trauma training for emergency department staff, police and other first responders.



They also say there should be a standardized protocol for screening, assessment and intervention for all patients arriving at the ER with suicidal thoughts.



Health Minister Dorothy Shephard vowed to fix the system after Lexi Daken committed suicide a week after she sought but failed to get help at a Fredericton ER.