NB to remain in Atlantic bubble for now, announces 15 new cases of COVID-19 and one death

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says his province won't be making any changes to its participation in the Atlantic bubble ``for the time being.''



Higgs says although New Brunswickers travelling to Newfoundland and Labrador and PEI will have to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival, they won't have to do so upon their return home.



However, Higgs says he believes its now time for people to stay home.



New Brunswick reported one new death and 15 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday after announcing 29 cases over the weekend.