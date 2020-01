The Progressive Conservative Party in New Brunswick has nominated a candidate for a key byelection in St. Croix.

Kathy Bockus, a former journalist who was also a political assistant, was acclaimed on Saturday.

The riding is one of a pair of vacant seats in the legislature awaiting yet-to-be-scheduled byelections.

The other free seat is in the Liberal stronghold of Shediac Bay-Dieppe, making St. Croix all the more important for the Tories.