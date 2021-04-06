NBCC to cover tuition for former youth in care 

New Brunswick Community College (NBCC) will pay tuition for any applicant who has spent at least a year in foster or group home care.

The college says the Former Youth in Care Tuition Bursary covers all tuition and program fees for eligible applicants, regardless of age.

NBCC has partnered with the Child Welfare Political Action Committee on the initiative, which will become available in September 2021.

More information and eligibility criteria are available through the NBCC's website.