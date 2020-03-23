NBFSC shuts down trail system, orders groomingto cease

The New Brunswick Federation of Snowmobile Clubs is shutting down its trail system as the the province grapples with curbing the spread of COVID-19.

Until further notice, the NBFSC says all of its trails are closed and that all clubs are to cease all trail grooming activities.

The measures went into effect on Sunday.

The NBFSC Interactive Map is also shut down in an effort to reinforce and reflect the closure of all the Federation's trails.

The Federation says no vehicles are permitted on its trails at this time.