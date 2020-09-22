NBFSC snowmobile trails set to open Dec. 15th

It looks like this winter's snowmobile season is a go, despite the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

The New Brunswick Federation of Snowmobile Clubs says all of its managed trails will be open as of December 15th.

The NBFSC says trails will remain open until April 15th, unless provincial health guidelines dictate otherwise.

The federation is a non-profit, volunteer organization that aims to organize snowmobile clubs in New Brunswick while creating and maintaining snowmobile trails.