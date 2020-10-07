NBHC survey suggests no improvement in hospital patient care experience

A recent survey suggests there has been no improvement when it comes to hospital patient care experience in New Brunswick.

The New Brunswick Health Council says information obtained from more than 6,000 hospital patients on 16 key indicators shows no improvement from the 2016 survey.

NBHC CEO Stephane Robichaud says the results of the study demonstrate a need for greater emphasis on factors that support improved planning and delivery of hospital patient care services.

The survey includes experiences of patients from more than 20 hospitals relating to admission and discharge, communication, staff response, pain control, and cleanliness.