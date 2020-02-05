NBSPCA investigating after alcoholic beverage allegedly poured on reptile

The New Brunswick SPCA says it has taken possession of a bearded dragon following an apparent case of abuse in the Saint John area.

Video posted on social media Sunday shows a group of young people pouring what looks like alcoholic beverages on the reptile.

The video also appears to show the group giving some of the beverages to the bearded dragon.

The SPCA says in a Facebook post that it's investigating and is asking anyone with first hand information about the incident to call their hotline.