NBSPCA seizes 53 dogs from registered breeding kennel in northwestern NB

Animal protection officers have seized more than 50 dogs and puppies from a registered breeding kennel in northwestern New Brunswick.

In a media release on Facebook, the New Brunswick SPCA says the animals were found to be confined in unsanitary conditions and suffering from issues like ear mites, emaciation, and dental problems when officers performed an unannounced check of a registered breeding kennel west of Campbellton last week.

A total of 53 bulldogs, Yorkshire terriers, terriers, poodles, Australian shepherds, schnauzers, Maltese, pugs, and Boston terriers have since been surrendered by the owners.

The NBSPCA says once the animals recover, they'll be looking for new homes.

The investigation is ongoing.