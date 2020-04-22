NBSPCA seizes 61 dogs in Escuminac

Officers with the New Brunswick SPCA have seized 61 dogs from a location near Miramichi.

The NBSPCA says Tuesday's seizure in Escuminac is a result of an investigation, involving several organizations across the province, that began last week.

It says it won't be commenting on charges at this time as the investigation is still on-going.

The public is asked to refrain from contacting the NBSPCA and shelters about adopting the seized dogs or to inquire about their breeds.

The NBSPCA says individual shelters will provide adoption details if and when the dogs become available.