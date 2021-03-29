NBSPCA warns Bathurst-area 'Pet Establishment License' not valid

The agency enforcing the province's animal protection laws wants to speak with anyone who purchased a dog from a Bathurst-area kennel recently.

New Brunswick SPCA is warning that a Pet Establishment License(#0705) associated with 'Heavenly Kennels', 'Red Pine Kennels', and 'Golden Retriever/Pub Breeder in New Brunswick Canada', in the Chaleur Region is not valid.

The NBSPCA is asking anyone who purchased a dog from the operation since January to call their hotline at 1-877-722-1522.