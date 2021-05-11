NDP join Liberals to cut short debate, move pandemic election bill forward

A bill aimed at ensuring a federal election could be held safely during the COVID-19 pandemic will be put to a second reading vote today.



That will allow Bill C-19 to be referred to a House of Commons committee for greater scrutiny and potential amendments.



New Democrats joined forces with the Liberals to cut short initial debate on the bill yesterday.



Conservatives accuse the government of ``rushing'' the bill, on which they've had only four hours of debate since it was introduced almost five months ago.



They also argue the move shows Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is planning to pull the plug on his own government in the midst of a deadly pandemic.



Among other things, the bill would allow for a three-day voting period, rather than the usual one day, and make it easier for voters to obtain and cast mail-in ballots.