Neguac's Sportplex Arena at risk of shutting down

Hockey players in Neguac will have to find a new place to play if their arena doesn't get a new roof.

The non-profit group that owns the Sportplex Arena, the only facility between Tracadie and Miramichi, recently applied for $1.5 million in federal money.

The Acadie-Nouvelle reports the money would have been enough to carry about about 80 per cent of the repairs the building needs, but that their application was refused because the facility isn't owned by a municipality.

The owner group and municipality are hoping to reach some sort of agreement.

The arena is also used by surrounding local service districts and the Esgenoopetitj First Nation.

